Ford Motor Company (F) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $11.20, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.31% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 76.47% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.39 billion, down 12.94% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% higher. Ford Motor Company presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Ford Motor Company is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.75.

It's also important to note that F currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.