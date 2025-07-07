Ford Motor Company (F) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 15.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 2.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.22%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.3, indicating a 36.17% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.47 billion, indicating a 7.46% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.11 per share and revenue of $160.86 billion, which would represent changes of -39.67% and -6.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Ford Motor Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Ford Motor Company is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.18.

It's also important to note that F currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.