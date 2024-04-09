Ford Motor Company (F) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $13.54, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.32%.

The company's stock has climbed by 10.73% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 24, 2024. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.03 billion, up 2.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $167.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.47% and +1.12%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.41% upward. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.01.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 1.06. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

