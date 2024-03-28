Ford Motor Company (F) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Ford Motor Company (F) ending at $13.28, denoting a +1.68% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

The company's stock has climbed by 6.18% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 24, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.44, marking a 30.16% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $40.03 billion, showing a 2.42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.88 per share and a revenue of $166.3 billion, signifying shifts of -6.47% and +0.19%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.3.

One should further note that F currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.04. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

