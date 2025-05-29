Ford Motor Company (F) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Ford Motor Company (F) ended the recent trading session at $10.22, demonstrating a +0.49% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.6% over the last month, not keeping up with the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 31.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41.47 billion, indicating a 7.46% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.11 per share and a revenue of $160.86 billion, signifying shifts of -39.67% and -6.84%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 10.03% downward. Right now, Ford Motor Company possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.44.

We can also see that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

