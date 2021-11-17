Ford Motor Company (F) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Ford Motor Company (F) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased F prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of F was $19.79, representing a -3.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.51 and a 134.76% increase over the 52 week low of $8.43.

F is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM). F's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports F's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 348.37%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the f Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to F through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have F as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (CARZ)

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is COWZ with an increase of 10.41% over the last 100 days. FTXR has the highest percent weighting of F at 7.94%.

