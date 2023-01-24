Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $12.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 126.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.31 billion, up 11.37% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.25% lower within the past month. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 1.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

