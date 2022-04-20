Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $16.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 4.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 53.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.95 billion, down 10.74% from the year-ago period.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $142.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.61% and +13.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.43% lower within the past month. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.63, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.