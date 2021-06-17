Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $14.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.03% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 8.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.35% in that time.

F will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.34, up 2.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.99 billion, up 32.3% from the year-ago period.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $125.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +146.34% and +8.65%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for F. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.16% higher. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, F currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.39.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

