Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $15.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.6% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.36% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.21 billion, down 12.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $143.35 billion, which would represent changes of +27.04% and +13.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower within the past month. Ford Motor Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.49, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.