Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $20.76, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.37 billion, up 9.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $130.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +358.54% and +12.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.91, so we one might conclude that Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

