Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $19.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 11.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.37%.

Ford Motor Company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.37 billion, up 9.56% from the year-ago period.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $130.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +358.54% and +12.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.33.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow F in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.