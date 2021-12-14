Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $20.05, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 7.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, up 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.37 billion, up 9.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $130.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +358.54% and +12.62%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ford Motor Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.89 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.54, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.23 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.