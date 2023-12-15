Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Ford Motor Company (F) reached $12.02, with a -0.5% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

The the stock of company has risen by 18.9% in the past month, leading the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 4.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 74.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.23 billion, down 10.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $162.92 billion, which would represent changes of -1.06% and +9.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.76% downward. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Ford Motor Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.09.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.09 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.