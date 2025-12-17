Ford Motor Company (F) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $13.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.63% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.47%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 13.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.06, signifying a 84.62% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.02 billion, down 10.88% from the prior-year quarter.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $171.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.93% and -0.64%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.97% lower. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Ford Motor Company currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.82.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

