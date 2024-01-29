Ford Motor Company (F) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $11.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.12%.

The company's stock has dropped by 6.56% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 13.1% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Ford Motor Company will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, down 76.47% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $36.39 billion, indicating a 12.94% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.75% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ford Motor Company presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.75.

Investors should also note that F has a PEG ratio of 1.07 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Domestic industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.65.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.