Ford Motor Company (F) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the latest trading day at $10.45, indicating a +1.26% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.17%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.78% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. On that day, Ford Motor Company is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.21%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $41.2 billion, indicating a 0.07% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

F's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $171.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.47% and +3.54%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.54.

Also, we should mention that F has a PEG ratio of 0.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

