Ford Motor Company (F) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Ford Motor Company (F) closed the most recent trading day at $10.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 8.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ford Motor Company in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.50, marking a 28.21% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.2 billion, up 0.07% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $169.59 billion, indicating changes of -6.47% and +2.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Company is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.21, which means Ford Motor Company is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that F currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. F's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.