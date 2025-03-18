Ford Motor Company (F) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Ford Motor Company (F) closed at $9.95, marking a +0.3% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 19.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.03% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ford Motor Company in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting an 89.8% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $35.51 billion, showing a 10.99% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $166.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.28% and -3.78%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.26% downward. Ford Motor Company is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ford Motor Company has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.93 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.95.

We can additionally observe that F currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 0.81 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

