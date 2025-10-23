Ford Motor Co Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co (F) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.447 billion, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $892 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $50.534 billion from $46.196 billion last year.

Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.447 Bln. vs. $892 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $50.534 Bln vs. $46.196 Bln last year.

