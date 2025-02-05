Ford Motor Co Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):

Earnings: $1.824 billion in Q4 vs. -$526 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.45 in Q4 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.563 billion or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.32 per share Revenue: $184.992 billion in Q4 vs. $176.191 billion in the same period last year.

