Ford Motor Co Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):

Earnings: -$526 million in Q4 vs. $1.29 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.13 in Q4 vs. $0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $46.0 billion in Q4 vs. $44.0 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.