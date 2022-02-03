Ford Motor Co Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):

Earnings: $12.28 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.79 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $3.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.70 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $0.26 per share for the period.

Revenue: $37.7 billion in Q4 vs. $36.0 billion in the same period last year.

