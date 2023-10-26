Ford Motor Co Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):

Earnings: $1.20 billion in Q3 vs. -$827 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.30 in Q3 vs. -$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 billion or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $43.80 billion in Q3 vs. $39.39 billion in the same period last year.

