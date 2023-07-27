Ford Motor Co Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co (F) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.9 billion, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $0.7 billion, or $0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $45.0 billion from $40.2 billion last year.

Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.9 Bln. vs. $0.7 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q2): $45.0 Bln vs. $40.2 Bln last year.

