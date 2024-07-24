Ford Motor Co Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co (F) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.83 billion, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $1.92 billion, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.9 billion or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $47.8 billion from $44.9 billion last year.

Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.83 Bln. vs. $1.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.46 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $47.8 Bln vs. $44.9 Bln last year.

