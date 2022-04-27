Ford Motor Co Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):

Earnings: -$3.1 billion in Q1 vs. $3.3 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.78 in Q1 vs. $0.81 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 billion or $0.38 per share for the period.

Revenue: $34.5 billion in Q1 vs. $36.2 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.