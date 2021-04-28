Ford Motor Co Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):

-Earnings: $3.26 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.99 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.81 in Q1 vs. -$0.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $3.56 billion or $0.89 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.21 per share -Revenue: $36.23 billion in Q1 vs. $34.32 billion in the same period last year.

