Ford Motor Co Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co (F) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1117 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $148 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 50.1% to $19.4 billion from $38.9 billion last year.

Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:

