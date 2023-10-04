Ford Motor (BER:FMC1) Price Target Increased by 5.83% to 14.32

The average one-year price target for Ford Motor (BER:FMC1) has been revised to 14.32 / share. This is an increase of 5.83% from the prior estimate of 13.53 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.70 to a high of 23.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.83% from the latest reported closing price of 11.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMC1 is 0.21%, an increase of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.23% to 2,208,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Newport Trust holds 152,156K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,595K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 51.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 122,565K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,282K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 93,569K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,360K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 84,734K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,407K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 21.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 72,311K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,775K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMC1 by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.