Ford May Total U.S. Sales Up 4.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Thursday said total U.S. sales for the month of May 2021 increased 4.1% to 161,725 vehicles from 155,327 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's May retail sales were down 11.2 percent.

Ford brand vehicle sales in May grew 4.1% to 153,582 units and Lincoln brand vehicle sales increased 5% to 8,143 units from last year.

Truck sales for the month declined 11.6% to 75,665 units and Car sales plunged 62.4% to 5,926 units, while SUV sales surged 48.6% to 80,134 units from last year.

Overall F-Series sales through May are up 4.7 percent on sales of 316,359 trucks.

Ford said its electrified vehicle sales produced a new all-time monthly sales record, up 184 percent. Mustang Mach-E sales totaled 1,945, F-150 PowerBoost sales totaled 2,852, while Escape electrified sales totaled 3,617 in May. Electrified vehicle sales totaled 10,364, up 184 percent from last year.

