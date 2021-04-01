Ford March US Sales Up 1%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor (F) Thursday said U.S. sales for March increased 1% to 521,334 vehicles from 516,330 last year.

Truck sales grew 5.1% to 277,233 units, Car sales plunged 56.7% to 27,202 units and SUVs gained 14.3% to 216,899 units.

Total retail sales increased 23.1%, as truck sales increased 27.6%, cars slipped 38.6% and SUV rose 34.4%.

F-Series had its best start in 15 years with retail sales up 24.5%. Sales of Ford F-Series totaled 203,797 vehicles in the first quarter, driven by the all-new F-150 and F-150 PowerBoost.

Fully electric Mustang Mach-E, Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid sales were up 74.1% to 25,980 vehicles.

"Ford's retail sales exceeded 2020 and 2019 sales levels. Our customers are really embracing our new electrified vehicle lineup. The all-new fully electric Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid lifted Ford's overall electrified vehicle sales to a record start in the first quarter with sales up 74 percent over a year ago. Our all-new Bronco Sport posted record monthly sales in March and helped power Ford Brand SUVs to their best start in 20 years." said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada.

