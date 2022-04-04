Ford March Total U.S. Sales Down 25.6%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Monday that total U.S. sales for the month of March 2022 decreased 25.6 percent to 159,328 vehicles from 214,236 vehicles in the same month last year. Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E and Maverick had their best combined sales performance yet, with 33,398 vehicles sold.

Ford's March retail sales were also down 30.1 percent. However, Ford's retail sales were up 23.2 percent over February, with overall SUVs up 39.2 percent, while truck and van sales were up 12.5 percent.

Ford brand vehicle sales in March declined 25.7 percent to 151,843 units and Lincoln brand vehicle sales also decreased 25.2 percent to 7,485 units from last year.

Truck sales for the month declined 34.4 percent to 74,420 units, Car sales plunged 67.0 percent to 3,628 units and SUV sales were down 9.4 percent to 81,280 units from last year.

Ford dealers took in 88,000 orders in March, up 66,000 over a year-ago. Ford also achieved record electrified vehicle sales year-to-date, expanding 37.9 percent.

Overall F-Series sales continued to expand, marking a new record of 50,000 retail orders in March, up 38,000 over last year. F-Series continued to expand its lead as America's best-selling truck for 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.