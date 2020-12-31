Ford, Mahindra call off auto joint venture

Corrects spelling of COVID in text

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Thursday it was calling off its previously announced automotive joint venture with India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (https://ford.to/2X2V6Gg)

