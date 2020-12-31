US Markets
F

Ford, Mahindra call off auto joint venture

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it was calling off its previously announced automotive joint venture with India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corrects spelling of COVID in text

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Thursday it was calling off its previously announced automotive joint venture with India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd MAHM.NS due to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (https://ford.to/2X2V6Gg)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular