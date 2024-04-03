Ford, Lincoln Q1 Sales Rise 7% In US

(RTTNews) - Auto-giant Ford Motor Co. (F), Wednesday announced an increase of 7 percent in the overall first-quarter sales of Ford and Lincoln in the U.S. driven by customer growth across convenient Ford experiences like Pickup & Delivery, Mobile Service and BlueCruise hands-free highway driving.

The overall hybrid sales climbed 42 percent in the first-quarter, whereas EV sales increased 86 percent during the same period.

Similarly, Ford's newly launched truck F-150's sales stood at 152,943 units, while SUVs recorded sales of 216,997 units.

Currently, Ford's stock is climbing 2.37 percent, to $13.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

