Ford Lightning Plays Catch Me If You Can

Ford F shares vaulted 11.67% Tuesday on whopping volume of 311 million. One of the catalysts was Jim Farley & Co. announcing they would be raising production of the F-150 Lightning to 150,000 trucks this year.



In the video that accompanies this article I go over some of the detail from their press release including this intriguing factoid about demand: more than 75% of F-150 Lightning reservations come from customers who are new to Ford.



Another interesting event happens Thursday when Ford invites the first group of reservation holders to place their orders if they so desire.



Be sure to check out the video where I show the chart of Ford with Tuesday's phenomenal surge followed by new highs near $25 today and more big volume.



To review my thesis about how the F-150 Lightning wins, see this article and video from July...



The F-150 Lightning Will Crush the Tesla Cybertruck



In today's video, I also take a look at Baidu BIDU, the leader of AI technologies in China, after its big surge off $135 last week.



Even as China seems to withdraw from the world stage -- or at least tries to limit the limelight and power of its companies overseas -- Baidu remains of force of innovation that Western investors should pay attention to.



It may never grow as big as Google, but even if it became 20% the success, it would represent a significant return.



Talk soon and hopefully I will have turned this Covid around!



Cooker

