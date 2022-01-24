Ford launches high-performance Bronco Raptor

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Monday launched a Raptor variant of its Bronco SUV, expanding its Bronco lineup with a new high-priced model.

Ford said the Bronco Raptor is set to hit the roads this summer and customers can begin placing orders in March.

The Raptor's improved off-roading capabilities and 3.0 liter twin turbo ecoboost engine will help Ford directly compete with the Jeep's Wrangler Rubicon model.

The Raptor lineup, which usually features pickup trucks like its F-150 and the Ranger, was created to mirror off-road trophy truck designs onto their street-legal counterparts.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.