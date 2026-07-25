Ford Just Put Apple Maps in the Dashboard of a $30,000 EV. Apple Didn't Have to Build a Car.

Key Points

Apple Maps will power navigation on Ford's Universal Electric Vehicle Platform starting in 2027.

The first vehicle on the platform is a midsize EV priced around $30,000.

Apple's services segment set an all-time revenue record of about $31 billion in its most recent quarter.

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Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) spent about a decade trying to build a car and canceled the effort in February 2024. Roughly 2,000 employees were reportedly working on it, and the company is reported to have spent billions before shutting it down and moving much of the team to artificial intelligence (AI).

But Apple's technology is still finding its way into vehicles.

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Apple and Ford (NYSE: F) announced that Apple Maps will power the navigation experience in Ford's Universal Electric Vehicle Platform beginning in 2027, delivered through a new developer kit Apple calls MapKit for Automotive. The first vehicle on that platform is a midsize electric vehicle Ford has priced around $30,000.

"Our new midsize electric vehicle will be priced around $30,000 and redefines what advanced technology can be," said Ford CEO Jim Farley in Apple's announcement.

What Apple is actually supplying

The arrangement goes deeper than a phone-mirroring screen. CarPlay projects an iPhone onto a car's display. This embeds Apple Maps into the vehicle itself, with Ford able to shape the look to match its own design.

Drivers get turn-by-turn directions with natural-language search, live traffic and incident data, and EV routing that preconditions the battery before a charging stop.

The more interesting piece, however, is underneath. Apple said the kit supplies road-level information automakers can use to build hands-free driving experiences, and Ford is wiring it into the next generation of BlueCruise -- its hands-free highway system.

That is a different job than drawing a map. It makes Apple a supplier to someone else's autonomy program.

"Apple Maps delivers the best map experience in the world, and we're excited to bring the power of Maps' navigation technology to Ford's innovative Universal Electric Vehicle Platform," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services and health.

Why this beats the version Apple abandoned

Look at what Ford's side of the business actually earns and the contrast is hard to miss. Ford carries a market capitalization of about $57 billion, which is a little more than 1% of Apple's roughly $4.9 trillion. It lost money over the past twelve months. And on Friday it recalled more than 565,000 Broncos over a wiring problem that can start an engine fire.

Building cars is a capital-hungry, low-margin business. Apple would have entered it as a beginner.

Selling the software layer into it is the opposite trade. After all, Apple's services segment produced an all-time record of about $31 billion in revenue in the fiscal second quarter (the period ended March 28, 2026), up about 16% year over year, and services carried a gross margin near 75% in fiscal 2025 against about 36% for products.

Investors should maintain perspective, though. Apple hasn't disclosed what Ford pays, and a mapping license on one vehicle platform launching in 2027 arguably won't show up as a line anybody can find in the services number.

The value here is reach, not a fee. Apple Maps has been an iPhone feature since 2012, useful mainly to people already inside the ecosystem. Embedded in a Ford, it becomes something a driver uses whether or not they own an iPhone -- and every mile driven feeds map data back.

This comes at a time when Apple's business already has strong momentum. Fiscal second-quarter revenue rose 17% year over year to $111.2 billion and earnings per share climbed 22% to $2.01, with iPhone setting a March-quarter record. Growth like that came after fiscal 2025 revenue grew about 6% for the full year, so the top line has accelerated sharply.

There are risks, of course. Ford could sell fewer of these vehicles than it hopes, the 2027 timeline could slip, and other automakers may prefer Android Automotive, the competing system from Google parent Alphabet, which already sits in some of Ford's rivals.

So what do I make of it? A small deal in dollars, and a meaningful one in direction. Apple has now bought its way into vehicles through software and services, expanding its reach and increasing its optionality for future growth opportunities.

Shares trade around $333 as of this writing, near their record high, at about 40 times earnings. That is a premium price for a company this size, and I'd say the stock is a hold rather than a bargain here.

But I own it, and Thursday is a reasonable illustration of why. The car program looked like a failure in 2024. Two years later, Apple is in the dashboard of one of Ford's most important new vehicles.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.