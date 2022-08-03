Ford July Total U.S. Sales Up 36.6%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Wednesday that total U.S. sales for the month of July 2022 increased 36.6 percent to 163,942 vehicles from 120,053 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's July retail sales were also up 52.3 percent.

Ford became the only major automaker to produce sales gains for the second month in a row, while industry sales were down 10.5 percent.

Ford total market share was up 4.8 percentage point to 13.9 percent from last year, with gains coming from higher EV sales and share, F-Series and high-end large SUVs.

Ford electric vehicle sales up 168.7 percent, with Mustang Mach-E sales up 74.1 percent and F-150 Lightning delivering its best-month. Sales of Ford Hybrid vehicles continues to climb, increasing 35.3 percent in July.

Ford brand vehicle sales in July increased 35.5 percent to 156,974 units and Lincoln brand vehicle sales also surged 64.5 percent to 6,968 units from last year.

Car sales for the month declined 22.7 percent to 3,373 units, while SUV sales surged 69.7 percent to 73,234 units and Truck sales were up 20.3 percent to 87,335 units from last year.

Combined Bronco SUV family sales, including Bronco Sport, were up 227 percent to 18,228 vehicles over last year.

Lincoln's best-selling SUV, the Corsair, provided over a 3-fold increase in its sales over last year.

Overall F-Series sales continued to expand, hitting the 60,000-truck threshold for the first time this year, with 63,341 trucks sold, up 21.1 percent over last year.

