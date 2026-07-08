Ford Joins Its Partner Micron on the Coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List

Ford Motor F) has quietly become one of the more intriguing turnaround stories in the automotive sector.

Fresh off announcing a long-term strategic partnership with Micron Technology MU), Ford has joined its semiconductor partner on the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions.

The combination of strengthening fundamentals, improving supply-chain security, and growing exposure to next-generation vehicle technology may warrant a closer look from investors.

Ford and Micron Strengthen Their Partnership

Earlier this week, Ford and Micron announced a Strategic Customer Agreement (SCA) designed to secure a long-term supply of automotive memory and storage solutions for Ford's next generation of connected and software-defined vehicles.

Under the agreement, Micron will expand production of key automotive memory products while continuing to invest in U.S.-based manufacturing capacity, including its Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) facility in Virginia.

The agreement represents more than just another supplier relationship.

To that point, modern vehicles require much more memory than previous generations as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment platforms, over-the-air software updates, and AI-powered computing continue to become standard features.

As vehicles increasingly resemble computers on wheels, dependable access to advanced memory chips becomes a competitive advantage.

Ford isn't the only Detroit automaker strengthening ties with Micron. General Motors GM), whose stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has also collaborated with the memory-chip maker to help secure advanced automotive memory and storage solutions for its next-generation vehicle platforms.

The parallel partnerships highlight how leading automakers are prioritizing resilient semiconductor supply chains as connected vehicles, ADAS, and software-defined architectures require increasingly sophisticated memory technology.

Ford CEO Jim Farley noted that producing the high-volume vehicles of the future requires a resilient domestic supply chain, while Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra emphasized that intelligent, data-intensive vehicles will continue driving demand for advanced memory and storage solutions.

Why the Partnership Really Matters

The automotive industry learned a costly lesson during the semiconductor shortages that followed the pandemic.

Production delays and factory shutdowns highlighted the risks of relying on fragmented global supply chains for critical components.

Ford's agreement with Micron seeks to reduce those risks by providing greater supply assurance for future vehicle programs while supporting domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The partnership should also support Ford's broader transition toward software-defined vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs), and autonomous driving technologies, all of which require significantly greater computing power and memory content than traditional automobiles.

Although the agreement alone won't transform Ford's financial performance overnight, it reduces a key operational risk while positioning the company to better compete as automotive technology continues to evolve.

Ford's Earnings Outlook Is Improving

Perhaps even more encouraging for investors is Ford's improving earnings outlook.

The stock has recently climbed to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) as analysts have become increasingly optimistic about the auto giant’s earnings prospects.

Positive earnings estimate revisions often reflect growing confidence in improving profitability, stronger execution, or favorable business trends, making them one of the more powerful indicators followed by the Zacks Rank system.

Ford now joins Micron in obtaining a strong buy rating, indicating Wall Street has become increasingly constructive on both companies for very different reasons.

For Micron, optimism has centered on booming AI-driven memory demand. For Ford, improving earnings expectations appear to reflect stronger operating fundamentals and increased confidence in management's execution.

As shown below, Ford’s FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates have ticked higher over the last 60 days and have now spiked 31% and 28% from a year ago, respectively.

The Micron partnership is reason to believe this reassuring trend could continue, especially as Ford’s supply chain and operational execution are likely to strengthen.



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Ford’s annual earnings are now expected to spike 50% this year and are projected to increase another 12% in FY27 to $1.83 per share.



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Ford Stock Still Offers Intriguing Value

Despite improving sentiment, Ford continues to trade at a relatively inexpensive valuation compared to the broader market.

Ford’s stock remains well below the earnings multiples typically assigned to many technology and growth companies, providing investors with a margin of safety should operating results continue improving, and the company’s outlook is indeed lifted by its Micron partnership.

Ford also generates meaningful automotive cash flow while investing heavily in EVs, software, and manufacturing modernization.

If management can successfully balance those investments with continued profitability in its traditional truck and commercial vehicle businesses, the current valuation could prove attractive for long-term investors.

At $13 a share, Ford stock trades at 8X forward earnings and just 0.2X forward sales. This is notably beneath its Zacks Automotive-Domestic Industry averages of 18X (P/E) and 0.6X (P/S), respectively, while offering even sharper discounts to the benchmark S&P 500.



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While GM trades at a cheaper forward earnings multiple of 5X, Ford's 4% annual dividend yield could make its investment story, including its new partnership with Micron, more compelling for long-term investors. Ford's dividend yield also stands well above the S&P 500's average of roughly 1.03%, with GM’s at 0.95%.



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Bottom Line

Ford's new strategic partnership with Micron is another indication that the automaker is positioning itself for the next generation of intelligent, software-driven vehicles. More importantly, the agreement strengthens supply-chain resilience at a time when advanced semiconductors are becoming increasingly critical to automotive production.

While the Micron partnership alone isn't a reason to buy Ford stock, it complements an improving fundamental outlook. With Ford now joining Micron on the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, supported by favorable earnings estimate revisions, investors looking for an attractively valued industrial turnaround may find that Ford deserves renewed attention.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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