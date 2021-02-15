F

Ford joins global initiative to promote responsible mining

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), which aims to promote use of third-party assessments of mining practices to protect human rights.

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it has joined the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA), which aims to promote use of third-party assessments of mining practices to protect human rights.

Ford said its planned investment in electric vehicles would increase the company's reliance on mined material, particularly related to production of EV batteries. As a part of the initiative, Ford would collaborate with brands across the industry to promote responsible mining.

IRMA provides third-party verification and certification of mining practices to protect human rights, communities and environment along the supply chain. Last year, German luxury carmaker BMW BMWG.DE had also joined the initiative.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters