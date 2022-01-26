Oil
F

Ford, Jiangling form China joint venture to sell SUVs, vans

Contributor
Paul Lienert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Ford Motor Co and longtime Chinese partner Jiangling Motors Corp have formed a joint venture aimed at strengthening Ford's sales efforts and reach in China, the companies said Wednesday.

By Paul Lienert

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N and longtime Chinese partner Jiangling Motors Corp 000550.SZ have formed a joint venture aimed at strengthening Ford's sales efforts and reach in China, the companies said Wednesday.

Jiangling Ford Automobile Technology (Shanghai) Co aims to sell Ford passenger vehicles -- mainly SUVs and vans -- built by JMC through a network of 181 showrooms in major Chinese cities.

The portfolio includes the recently launched Ford Equator Sport, a five-passenger mid-size SUV with such features as advanced driver assist, a Tencent 000550.SZ infotainment system and mobile device interface and wireless over-the-air software updates.

Other Ford models to be sold through the new JV are the Territory, Everest, Equator and Tourneo.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Paul.Lienert@thomsonreuters.com; mobile +1 313-670-2452;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular