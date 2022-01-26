Ford, Jiangling form China joint venture to sell SUVs, vans

By Paul Lienert

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N and longtime Chinese partner Jiangling Motors Corp 000550.SZ have formed a joint venture aimed at strengthening Ford's sales efforts and reach in China, the companies said Wednesday.

Jiangling Ford Automobile Technology (Shanghai) Co aims to sell Ford passenger vehicles -- mainly SUVs and vans -- built by JMC through a network of 181 showrooms in major Chinese cities.

The portfolio includes the recently launched Ford Equator Sport, a five-passenger mid-size SUV with such features as advanced driver assist, a Tencent 000550.SZ infotainment system and mobile device interface and wireless over-the-air software updates.

Other Ford models to be sold through the new JV are the Territory, Everest, Equator and Tourneo.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

