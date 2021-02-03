Ford January U.S. Sales Down 8.3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its U.S. total sales for the month of January 2021 declined 8.3 percent to 143,578 vehicles from 156,560 vehicles in the same month last year. But monthly retail sales increased 5.5 percent.

Car sales for the month dropped 57 percent to 7,696 units from 17,878 units last year.

Monthly truck sales decreased 8.6 percent to 74,928 units, while SUVs sales rose 7.6 percent to 60,954 units as compared to a year earlier.

Ford brand SUVs posted a new record retail sales start in January, due to the launch of the all-new Bronco Sport and continued strong performance of America's best-selling mid-size SUV, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.