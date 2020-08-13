Ford Issues Safety Recalls Of Certain Vehicles In US

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling nearly half a million vehicles in the U.S. to fix an issue with brakes.

The recalled vehicles have front brake jounce hoses that could rupture. A ruptured front brake jounce hose will cause a progressive brake fluid leak. If the brake fluid reservoir is depleted below a certain level, the brake fluid warning indicator light will illuminate. The driver may experience an increase in brake pedal travel, together with a reduction in the rate of deceleration, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company are recalling 2015-2018 Ford Edge vehicles that were built at their Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada from June 25, 2014 to December 21, 2017, as well as 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles built at the same location between November 11, 2014 and December 21, 2017.

Ford said it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition. This action affects 488,594 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 62,876 in Canada and 7,140 in Mexico.

Dealers will replace the front brake jounce hoses with new hoses that have a revised braid material.

