Ford Invests $3 Billion to Boost Super Duty Truck Production

Ford Motor (F) announced plans to use its Canadian plant, originally intended for future electric vehicles (EVs), to build larger, gasoline-powered versions of its flagship F-Series pickup trucks. This move comes as the automaker adjusts to slower than expected growth in EV demand. Ford aims to add capacity for 100,000 F-Series Super Duty trucks at the Oakville Assembly facility, emphasizing the importance of these vehicles to meet global demand. The company remains committed to its planned three-row electric SUVs, which are now delayed until 2027 without a specified production location.





Growth in EV demand has slowed globally, causing market leaders like Tesla (TSLA) and BYD (BYD) to cut prices and legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors (GM) to reevaluate their EV goals. Ford's EV business has been costly, with significant losses projected for 2023 and 2024. In response, Ford is focusing on profitable hybrid and gasoline-powered vehicles, leveraging its established factories. The company plans to invest about $3 billion to expand Super Duty production at the Oakville Assembly Complex, securing and creating jobs.





Market Overview:





Ford shifts EV plans to build gasoline-powered trucks.



Global slowdown in EV demand affects market strategies.



Investment of $3 billion in Super Duty production.



Key Points:



Ford plans 100,000 additional F-Series Super Duty trucks.



Oakville plant expansion to secure 1,800 jobs, add 220 jobs.



Legacy automakers benefit from established gas-powered vehicle factories.



Looking Ahead:



Ford aims to introduce three-row electric utility vehicles by 2027.



Hybrid vehicle production to quadruple over the next few years.



Continued focus on profitable commercial vehicle production.



Ford’s commercial business continues to be a significant profit driver, despite challenges in EV production and development. The automaker is banking on software-related services in its commercial division to sustain profitability. The company’s emphasis on hybrid vehicles reflects a strategic pivot to balance consumer demand and financial viability. As Ford and GM prepare to release their second-quarter results next week, market observers will closely watch how these legacy automakers navigate the evolving automotive landscape.The Oakville plant’s retooling plan, backed by Canadian union Unifor, addresses concerns about the delay in new vehicle production. Ford's investment in expanding Super Duty production aims to capitalize on the demand for heavy-duty trucks, which remain a key component of its commercial success. The upcoming financial results will provide further insight into Ford's strategic adjustments and their impact on overall performance.

