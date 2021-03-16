Markets
Ford Intends To Offer $2.0 Bln Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) announced Tuesday its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.

Ford also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes, solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

The notes will be unsecured, senior obligations of Ford. The notes are expected to accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears.

Ford intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential repayment of debt.

