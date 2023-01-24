Ford In Discussions With BYD To Sell German Vehicle Plant: WSJ

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) is in discussions with Chinese auto maker BYD Co. to sell its Saarlouis plant in Germany, The Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Financial terms and other details are not yet known.

Executives from the American automaker in Germany are expected to reach China next week to meet the Chinese company officials to discuss the potential sale of a plant in Saarlouis.

The plant is scheduled to stop production in 2025, the financial daily added.

Saarlouis body and assembly facility is spread over an area of 296 acres with a total staff of around 6,190.

Opened in 1970, the plant currently makes Focus, Focus Electric, and Focus ST models.

