Ford In Deal With Ohio Health Systems For COVID-19 Testing For Employees

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said it would test hourly and salaried employees with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 in two of its Ohio plant cities, Cleveland and Lima.

The automaker signed contracts with health systems in two Ohio plant cities to conduct the testing. This is in addition to Ford's existing agreements announced last month in four major metro areas, including Southeast Michigan and the Louisville, Kansas City and Chicago areas.

These contracts would enable Ford to test employees with suspected symptoms and have results back as fast as within 24 hours, said Dr. Walter Talamonti, Ford Medical Director.

In the Cleveland area, where Ford's Ohio Assembly Plant and Cleveland Engine Plant are located, Ford would work with University Hospitals for testing. In Lima, Ford's Lima Engine Plant employees would be tested through Lima Memorial Hospital.

The testing results would be simultaneously shared with Ford doctors in order to quickly identify others who might have been in close contact with infected employees in the workplace and immediately have them self-quarantine for 14 days.

Employees and visitors would have to complete health self-certifications daily and have their temperature scanned upon arrival. Everyone entering a Ford facility is required to wear face masks. Safety glasses with side shields or face shields are required when jobs don't allow for social distancing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.