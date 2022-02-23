Ford has no plans to spin off its EV or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses -CEO

DETROIT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N has no plans to spin off its electric vehicle or gasoline-powered vehicle businesses, Chief Executive Jim Farley said at a Wolfe Research conference on Wednesday.

Ford previously denied reports it was considering spinning off its EV or internal-combustion engine (ICE) operations.

