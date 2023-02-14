US Markets
Ford halts production, shipment of F-150 Lightning electric truck- CNBC

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

February 14, 2023 — 12:49 pm EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N halted production and shipment of its F-150 Lightning electric truck following a potential battery issue, CNBC reported on Tuesday.

The report said the automaker was investigating the issue after a potential problem was detected in a vehicle during its pre-delivery quality inspections.

Shares of Ford reversed course to trade down about 1.5% in afternoon trade after the report.

Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

