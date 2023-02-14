Ford halts production, shipment of F-150 Lightning electric truck- CNBC

Adds details, shares
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N halted production and shipment of its F-150 Lightning electric truck following a potential battery issue, CNBC reported on Tuesday.
The report said the automaker was investigating the issue after a potential problem was detected in a vehicle during its pre-delivery quality inspections.
Shares of Ford reversed course to trade down about 1.5% in afternoon trade after the report.
Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.
(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.